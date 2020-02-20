Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Eat | Drink

We’re flippin’ out: a week full of pancakes at Snooze an A.M. Eatery!

Créme Brûlée.jpg
Snooze an AM Eatery’s Creme Brulee buttermilk pancake.
(Cassidy Wayant)
By Carolina Gusman
Feb. 20, 2020
1 PM
Snooze an A.M. Eatery will turn this year’s National Pancake Day into a weeklong celebration of pancake heaven, all for a good cause. Today through Tuesday, guests can order from a special menu that features a new Pancake for the Day with all of the proceeds benefiting the development and maintenance of a local garden in the community.

Snooze has been celebrating National Pancake Day for more than 10 years and to date has raised more than $120,000 for local gardens across the country.

Thursday
Crème Brûlée: Buttermilk pancake filled with raw sugar, topped with vanilla custard and fresh berries.

Friday
Coffee N’ Donuts: Buttermilk pancake topped with a maple doughnut glaze, crushed pecans and a side of espresso vanilla crème.

Saturday
Local Garden Cake: Buttermilk pancake filled with zucchini and carrots, topped with Green Goddess spread and sambal sauce.

Strawberry Jack.jpg
Snooze an AM Eatery’s Strawberry Jack buttermilk pancake.
(Cassidy Wayant)

Sunday
Strawberry Jack: Buttermilk pancake topped with lemon anglaise, fresh strawberries, whipped mascarpone and candied lemon.

Monday
Cajun Cochon (pig): Buttermilk pancake filled with Polidori andouille sausage topped with bourbon maple syrup, Cajun butter, candied pecans and a sprig of fresh thyme.

King Cake 2020.jpg
Snooze an AM Eatery’s King Cake.
(Cassidy Wayant)

Tuesday
King Cake: Buttermilk pancake topped with lemon anglaise, blueberry mascarpone, sweet cream and traditional Mardi Gras-colored raw sugar.

Open 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Locations: Del Mar, Hillcrest and La Jolla. snoozeeatery.com

Carolina Gusman
Carolina Gusman writes for The San Diego Union-Tribune.
