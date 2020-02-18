Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Eat | Drink

Let’s discuss this zesty new Girl Scouts cookie

Lemon-Ups Girl Scout Cookies.jpg
New Lemon-Ups Girl Scout Cookies.
(Girl Scouts)

Lemon-Ups biscuits join the lineup for annual cookie sales

Feb. 18, 2020
7:37 AM
The pick: new Lemon-Ups Girl Scout Cookies

Why it rates: The 2020 Girl Scout cookie season has begun, and new to the lineup this year are Lemon-Ups, zesty lemon-flavored biscuits that are embossed with messages of leadership, such as “I am strong,” and “I am a go-getter.”

The new cookies join the existing varieties: Thin Mints, Samoas, Do-si-dos, Trefoils and Tagalongs, along with two specialty products, S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic. All eight varieties will have new packaging this year.

Sales of the cookies began on Jan. 26, and local troops will begin staffing cookie booths at grocery stores on Friday, Feb.7. Cookie sales continue through March 8. All net revenue from cookie sales stays local to fund programs in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), outdoor skills, life skills and entrepreneurship.

Operation Thin Mint is a local service project through which cookie customers can support the U.S. military. Since Operation Thin Mint’s inception in 2002, the public has donated more than 3 million boxes of cookies and countless handwritten notes of support to deployed military troops and local veterans.

Info: Lemon-Ups are $5 per box, as are Thin Mints, Samoas, Do-si-dos, Trefoils and Tagalongs. S’mores and Toffee-tastic are $6 per box. Get help finding cookies online at www.sdgirlscouts.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html

Eat | Drink
