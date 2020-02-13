Where to find Pliny the Younger, if you absolutely need this fabled triple IPA

Pliny the Inevitable

As annoying as I find the hype surrounding the annual release of Pliny the Younger, I must admit: the Russian River Brewing Co.'s triple IPA is remarkable, a genuine bucket-list beer. If you don’t mind queuing up and paying a premium, you may find the Younger on tap at a San Diego beer bar near you. A sampling:

Hamilton’s Tavern, 1521 30th St., South Park: A keg will be tapped at 3 p.m. today. There’s also Saturday’s triple IPA challenge, a blind tasting of more than a dozen breweries’ IIIPAs. Participants are advised to eat a full breakfast before this 10 a.m. event.

Small Bar, 4628 Park Blvd., University Heights: Grab your jammies for a Pliny p.j. party tonight at midnight; 4-ounce and 10-ounce pours will be sold into the wee hours.

O’Brien’s, 3030 Convoy St., Kearny Mesa: Several chances: 6 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday; and 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25. The latter is a fundraiser for Inner North Star, a Julian retreat center for veterans and first-responders. Tickets, $25, are on sale now in the bar.

Toronado, 4026 30th St., North Park: Having blown through a keg Monday, they’ll tap another 7 p.m. Friday, and yet another 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

SD Taproom, 1269 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach: Kegs will be tapped at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, plus 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 and 23. Plan to arrive at least a half hour early.

Urge Gastropub, 16761 Bernardo Center Drive, Rancho Bernardo: 11:30 a.m. Saturday. An early, pre-Pliny lunch is recommended!

Live Wire, 2103 El Cajon Blvd., University Heights: “We just tap it when we tap it,” said Anthony Wesson, a bartender at this dive bar. “No lines and we only charge $6 for 10 ounces. We treat it like any other beer.”

That’s the spirit!