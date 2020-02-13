Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Eat | Drink

Nothing says ‘I love you’ like ... a heart-shaped pizza

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza is warming our hearts with this heart-shaped pizza kit, with a par-baked, heart-shaped crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil.
(Courtesy photo)

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza celebrates Valentine’s Day with a Gourmet-to-Go passion pie kit and a Lover’s Delight dessert pizza

By Michele Parente
Feb. 13, 2020
2:10 PM
Two words for Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza’s heart-warming heart-shaped pizza kits: BE MINE.

Sammy’s $8 Gourmet-to-Go DIY kits come with a par-baked, heart-shaped pizza crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil. Available throughout the month of February, Sammy’s will donate $1 for every kit sold to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

For those who choose to dine at the restaurant, Sammy’s is offering a special Lover’s Delight dessert pizza made with goat cheese, chili oil, fresh strawberries, almonds, fresh basil and chocolate drizzle on a crispy, French-style crust.

With that, we say CRAZY 4 U.

Sammy’s Gourmet-to-Go heart-shaped pizza kit

Now through the end of February. Six locations in San Diego County: Del Mar, La Mesa, La Jolla, Mission Valley, San Marcos and Scripps Ranch. $8 for pizza kits; $14 for dessert pizza. sammyspizza.com

Sammy’s Lover’s Delight dessert pizza is made with goat cheese, chili oil, fresh strawberries, almonds, fresh basil and chocolate drizzle on a crispy, French-style crust. The special is available through the end of the month.
(Courtesy photo)

Michele Parente
