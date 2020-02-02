Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Eat | Drink

San Diego’s A-list chefs turn out to support sustainability

Among the A-list chefs participating in Fête & Feast are (clockwise, from left): Brian Malarkey, Rachel King, Brian Redzikowski, Travis Swikard, Tim Kolanko, Kelli Crosson and Brad Wise.
(Union-Tribune and courtesy photos)

We’re hooked on the thought of a Little Italy event that includes chefs Andrew Bachelier, Kelli Crosson, Matt Gordon, Rachel King, Tim Kolanko, Jason McLeod, Brian Malarkey, Brian Redzikowski, Travis Swikard, Davin Waite and Brad Wise.

By Michele Parente
Feb. 2, 2020
7 PM
Share

Holy mackerel — one of the most impressive lineups of San Diego County chefs we’ve seen has been pulled together for an event that will highlight sustainable fishing and development.

Chefs Andrew Bachelier (Jeune et Jolie), Kelli Crosson (A.R. Valentien), Matt Gordon (Stake Chophouse & Bar), Rachel King (Kaneh Co.), Tim Kolanko (Cucina Urbana), Jason McLeod (Ironside Fish & Oyster), Brian Malarkey (Herb & Wood), Brian Redzikowski (Kettner Exchange), Travis Swikard (the upcoming Callie), Davin Waite (Wrench & Rodent) and Brad Wise (Trust), will join Tommy “The Fishmonger” Gomes for the Little Italy chef-fest.

Sustainable seafood donated by Tuna Harbor Dockside Market will be on the menu and marine scientists from La Jolla’s NOAA Southwest Fisheries Science Center will discuss preserving the ocean through best fishing practices.

Sponsored by Kilroy Realty to mark the groundbreaking of what will be a 100 percent carbon neutral office building at 2100 Kettner Blvd., all of the proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit San Diego Fishermen’s Working Group.

Tickets include chef tastings, two drink tickets and valet parking.

This one’s got us hook, line and sinker.

Fête & Feast

5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Outdoors at Kettner Boulevard and Ivy Street, as well at Herb & Eatery, 2210 Kettner Blvd., Little Italy. $40. 2100kettner.com/event

Eat | Drink EventsThings To Do
Michele Parente
