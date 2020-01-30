All the spots in San Diego to watch Super Bowl LIV

In case you didn’t know it, Super Bowl is Sunday. Here’s where you can scrimmage all day long:

Moonshine Beach in Pacific Beach is the official home of five-time Super Bowl champions the San Francisco 49ers. Fans can watch quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lead his team at his first-ever Super Bowl on a supersized screen, while munching on game-day grub and drink specials. Prizes and giveaways will take place every quarter. 1165 Garnet Ave., San Diego. (858) 999-0518. moonshinebeachsd.com

The Blind Burro will serve Super Bowl specials, including a $9 carne asada quesadilla, $4 flautas and a $12 beer and wing combo plate. The lineup also features $4 Bud Light drafts and $6 Espolón Reposado tequila. 639 J St., San Diego. (619) 795-7880. theblindburro.com

SusieCakes makes your Super Bowl Sunday a little sweeter with a special lineup of cupcakes and cookies that will take your sugar rush right to the end zone. Locations: La Costa Town Square, 7610 Via Campanile, Suite 144, Carlsbad, and 3705 Caminito Court, Suite 0500, San Diego. susiecakes.com

The Deck at Moonshine Flats has Super Bowl fans covered with its full smokehouse barbecue menu, in addition to drink specials like $5 select beer and $25 select buckets, $12 bottles of bubbly, $10 Redneck Sangria and $4 Jell-O shots. Expect prizes and giveaways every quarter. 335 Sixth Ave., San Diego. (619) 255-7625. thedecksd.com

Bub’s at the Ballpark is pulling out all the stops with a selection of game-day staples like wings, tots and burgers along with a lighter fare menu of salads, wraps and soups. There’s plenty to wet your whistle, including $5 select draft beers, $9 Build Your Own Bloody Marys, $18 select draft pitchers, $20 buckets of beer and $4 side cars with any draft beer. 715 J St., San Diego. (619) 546-0815. bubssandiego.com

619 Spirits distillery and tasting room will screen the game on a 120-inch projector TV, in addition to serving 619 vodka cocktails ($6), craft cocktails ($9) and local craft beers ($5). Be sure to stick around for a TV giveaway. Brunch will be available from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the tasting room. 3015 Lincoln Ave., North Park. (619) 269-2757. 619spirits.com

Moto Deli sandwich shop is offering a variety of hot and cold sandwiches, deli sides and chips for fans who want to watch the game at home. Orders can be placed in advance for pick up by emailing info@motodeli.com, or delivery is available for orders of 15 or more sandwiches. 1076 N. Coast Highway 101, Suite 101, Leucadia. (760) 505-6422. motodeli.com

Saint Archer Brewing Company‘s Super Bowl draught picks range from its newly released light lager — the Saint Archer Gold — to its classic lineup of brews, including the Mexican Lager, IPA and Pale Ale. 978 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. saintarcherbrewery.com

Theatre Box will host a Big Game Viewing Party on the Big Screen in the TLC Chinese Theatre, complete with featured tailgate-style food and drink offerings. The ticket package includes two beers and a tub of popcorn ($18) or one beer, a tub of popcorn and a Sugar Factory American Brasserie Angus beef burger ($28). Tickets for children 12 and under are $10, and include a tub of popcorn or bag of gourmet popcorn with options, including kettle corn, jalapeno cheddar or zebra (popcorn striped with fine dark and white chocolate). The full menu of food and drinks will also be available for purchase. 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday. 701 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. (619) 814-2225. theatrebox.com

Named one of Sports Illustrated’s best places to watch the Super Bowl in the U.S. last year, Barleymash‘s big game festivities include a DJ, exclusive game-day prizes and prime seating for ultimate viewing on 54 flat-screen televisions. Limited seating available. Reservations: Email lizzie@barleymash.com. 600 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 255-7373. barleymash.com

The Smoking Gun‘s Super Bowl Party features All-You-Can-Eat-Wings ($18), and drink specials, including 22-ounce steins and boilermakers, each priced at $9, and halftime raffles. 555 Market St., San Diego. (619) 233-3836. thesmokinggunsd.com

Beerfish will host a Super Bowl Crawfish Boil alongside their signature food and drink options. Order your choice of beer from a rotating tap list or try one of their signature drinks, such as the Mango Michelada and Frosé. 2933 Adams Ave., North Park. (619) 363-2337. beerfish.com

The Duck Dive will serve wing platter ($15), served with your choice of sauces, including buffalo or lemon pepper, alongside beer buckets for $20, and specialty deals like $5 Trulys and $12 loaded carne asada fries. Reservations are strongly encouraged. 4650 Mission Blvd., Pacific Beach. (858) 273-3825. theduckdive.com

Nason’s Beer Hall at Pendry San Diego will offer a championship-themed menu, outdoor grill, buckets of beer specials, bar games and halftime giveaways. At 2 p.m., Nason’s Grill kicks off with a $7 deal that includes a choice of hot dogs or bratwurst with all the fixings. Watch the game on one of Nason’s 23 TVs. 570 J St., San Diego. (619) 738-7060. bit.ly/2Rmq1vx

Harrah’s Resort Southern California is throwing a Vegas-style Super Bowl bash at The Events Center. With a jumbo LED screen, tailgating snacks, bar specials, VIP luxury couch areas and plush recliners, guests can take it all in from their own private club suite. The event is hosted by retired NFL stars Donnie Edwards, Antonio Gates and James Lofton. Doors open at 3 p.m. General admission: free access to view the game; $40 ticket upgrade (plus fees) includes early entry, tailgate food, celebrity meet and greet; $100 VIP lounge access (plus fees) includes early entry, private cash bars, food, celebrity meet and greet, beverage service, lounge seating. 777 Harrah’s Rincon Way, Valley Center. Tickets: (855) 234-7469. harrahssocal.com

Carte Hotel will host a Super Bowl Party at its rooftop bar, Above Ash Social. Guests can order from a tailgate snack menu that includes a nacho bar, bucket o’ beer paired with Don Julio tequila, and the full beverage menu. Prizes will be given out every quarter. Table reservations are available for four to six people, with a two-bottle minimum. 401 W. Ash St., San Diego. Reservations: (619) 432-1428.

International Smoke will offer menu specials dedicated to the two teams: San Francisco wood-fired seafood cioppino and a Kansas City bone-in strip steak. The dishes will be available Friday through Sunday. 3387 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego. (619) 331-4528. internationalsmoke.com

10 Barrel Brewing Co. will host the Ultimate Super Bowl Sunday Funday with pizza, wings and a pitcher of beer for $35. Gift cards will be raffled off every quarter. Watch the game on one of eight big screens or giant projector screen. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. 1501 E St., San Diego. (619) 578-2311. 10barrel.com

Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern offers seasonal craft cocktails on Super Bowl Sunday. (Courtesy photo)

Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern will kick off your Super Bowl Sunday with a robust selection of appetizers like spicy buffalo-style meatballs or classic burgers like the spicy California burger, in addition to seasonal craft cocktails, a rotating list of local brews and a selection of rare and top-shelf whiskeys. 4990 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego. Reservations: bit.ly/2NTwn3o

Viewpoint Brewing Co. offers big-game sustenance for anyone hosting a Super Bowl viewing party. Order ahead and pick up a selection of craft beer growlers/crowlers and catering fare like mac and cheese, Baja-style ceviche, house-made pretzels and wings with your choice of sauce. The brewpub will be closing early at 3 p.m. 2201 San Dieguito Drive, Del Mar. (858) 356-9346.

El Chingon starts the party at 9:30 a.m. with football-themed food and beverage packages, including the Two-Minute Warning, a choice of any two tacos and a well cocktail or draft beer for $15; The Huddle, a flight of tacos, a choice between nachos libres or “bad ass” fries, and a Super sunDIA, a shareable half of a watermelon filled with watermelon chunks, house-made Michelada mix, Chaca-Chaca candy, two upside down bottles of Dos XX, Tajin rim and chamoy sauce for $50; and Delay of Game, a flight each of tacos, shots and margaritas for $75. Bottle service is also available ranging in price from $250-$750. 560 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 501-1919. elchingon.com

No matter who your favorite team is, Dog Haus Biergarten will offer fans food and a drink special all day long. Offer valid at Biergarten locations only. Not valid with any other offer. 969 Ninth Ave., San Diego. (619) 501-6668. sandiego.doghaus.com

Watch the big game at Bankers Hill neighborhood hotspot, Corner Drafthouse. (Haley Hill Photography)

Corner Drafthouse will offer $5 select beers, $6 select wine, $7 select bar bites and $8 Super Bowl cocktails during the game and postgame. You won’t miss any of the game with nine TVs on the premises. 495 Laurel St., San Diego. (619) 255-2631. thecornerdrafthouse.com

Bier Garden will serve $5 select beers, $1 wings with your choice of barbecue or buffalo, and $2 ribs from 3 p.m. to close. Five TVs available for game-day viewing. 641 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. (760) 632-2437. biergardenencinitas.com

Nothing says football like pizza and beer. (Casey Figlewicz)

Catch the game on one of four TVs at 7 Mile Kitchen on Super Bowl Sunday. From 1 to 11 p.m., you can enjoy a pitcher of select beer, wings and fries for $19. 5420 Grand Pacific Drive, Carlsbad. (760) 827-2514. 7milekitchen.com

At JRDN, you can chill with a cocktail while watching the game on big screen TVs in the bar. 723 Felspar St., Pacific Beach. (858) 270-2323. t23hotel.com/dine

Feel like you’re on the 50-yard line watching the game on Draft Republic‘s 100-inch projection screen in La Jolla (4282 Esplanade Court) or on one of its 50 flat-screen TVs in Carlsbad (5958 Avenida Encinas). Go long with menu favorites like the St. Louis smoked ribs with jalapeño cornbread and a spicy Sriracha honey sauce, or Bavarian pretzel sticks with IPA whole grain mustard. There’s also table games like ping-pong, Foosball, billiards and shuffleboard. draftrepublic.com

Coaster Saloon will serve tailgate specials, including smoked brisket chili cheese fries, mac and cheese and barbecue pulled pork sliders. Wash it all down with $4 Bud Light or $5 Jagermeister shot specials. Coaster Saloon also offers catering. 744 Ventura Place, Mission Beach. (858) 488-4438. thecoastersaloon.com

Del’s Hidehout game-day specials include $4 drinks and $6 eats like cheese fries topped with smoked brisket chili and the Homewrecker, Polish sausage with fresh sauerkraut. The game will be shown on flat-screen TVs placed throughout the restaurant and patio. 5351 Adobe Falls Road, Del Cerro. (619) 255-8175. delshideout.com

Grab your friends and head to PB Shore Club. (Courtesy photo)

Pacific Beach Shore Club will feature game-day specials, including $6 Jameson, $10 Absolut Bloody Marys and a $20 wing platter. 4343 Ocean Beach Blvd., San Diego. (858) 272-7873. pbshoreclub.com

Mavericks Beach Club will open at 9 a.m. Sunday and will serve a full mimosa bar along with $10 bottles of bubbly and rose, and $5 Bloody Marys and Micheladas until 1 p.m. During halftime, a 65-inch high-definition TV and a custom smoker from Tito’s Vodka will be raffled. Select amount of VIP tables are available to reserve for bottle and cooler service. Email bottleservice@maverickssd.com or call, (858) 256-6423. 860 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach. maverickssd.com

Liberty Station has a vast selection of venues to catch the big game. Here are a few:

The Lot: Wide-screen TVs, premium spirits and deluxe appetizers, including barbecue beef sliders and poke wonton cups. 2620 Truxtun Road, San Diego. (858) 777-0069. libertystation.com/go/the-lot

Slater’s 50/50: Hundreds of beers on tap and burgers like The Hi-Brow Burger or The Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger. 2750 Dewey Road, Suite 193, San Diego. (619) 398-2600. libertystation.com/go/slaters-5050

Oggi’s Pizza & Brewing Company: High-quality pizzas, pastas and salads can be paired with a wide selection of craft beers. 2562 Laning Road, San Diego. (619) 876-5000. libertystation.com/go/oggis-pizza-brewing-company