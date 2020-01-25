Things are heating up with The Hot “Wings” Competition

Good Distribution Co., a vegan meat alternative company, is holding its third all-vegan version of the traditional hot wing contest with 10 rounds of some of San Diego’s hottest sauces and plant-based wings, a mixture of wheat fibers and soy with a wooden “bone,” provided by Good Distribution.

The first hot wing challenge, held in November, had 25 competitors with 15 spectators.

“We had a lot of non-vegans in the competition, which was amazing,” said “Vegan Danielle,” one of three partners of Good Distribution. “People were really shocked with the texture of the product. It’s kind of crazy, even to me, how realistic some of these new products have gotten. I think, after a few rounds though, everyone was focusing on how spicy the ‘wings’ were. The reactions were pretty hilarious.”

The event will be hosted by Vegan Danielle and the wings will be prepared by Grant Plummer, co-owner of the company.

“The factory has been around a few decades,” she said. “We (me, Plummer and partner Sylvia Lee) decided to pair up as a team to create Good Distribution Co. with the goal of getting products into other restaurants to offer more plant-based options.”

7 p.m. Wednesday at HI Street Kitchen and Tap, 7767 Balboa Ave., San Diego. (858) 430-6815.