Let the ‘Three Amigos’ take you on the ultimate Tijuana taco tour

The new Three Amigos Taco Tours of Tijuana visits eight of the city’s top taquerias, where visitors can try tacos of cabeza, fish, carne asada and al pastor.
(Courtesy photo)

Forget driving in Tijuana: A trio of buddies that includes Francisco ‘Paco’ Perez, owner of Aqui es Texcoco, offers curated trips to TJ for tacos, craft brew and helado

By Michele Parente
Jan. 23, 2020
7:15 PM
If you’re like us, you love going to Tijuana for street tacos but want no part of driving in TJ (and we’ve driven in New York and Rome!).

That’s when it’s good to have a friend drive.

A new venture from a trio calling itself the Three Amigos will take you on the ultimate taco tour of eight taquerias, two craft breweries and an ice cream parlor for helado.

The Three Amigos are local experts Francisco “Paco” Perez, owner of Chula Vista’s top-rated Aqui es Texcoco, licensed Baja tour guide Fernando Cuevas and food writer W. Scott Koenig.

Together, they know the top spots for tacos de birria from Jalisco, Texcoco barbacoa, mariscos from Sinaloa and Ensenada, Sinaloan carne asada and adobada (al pastor) from Mexico City. Meet your new amigos at the border and let them do the driving; mezcal will even be offered onboard.

Now those are the kinds of friends we like.

The Three Amigos (from left), are: Fernando Cuevas, W. Scott Koenig and Francisco “Paco” Perez.
(Courtesy photo)

Three Amigos Taco Tours

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. $139 includes transportation within Tijuana, taqueria, craft brewery and ice cream parlor stops escapetobaja.wordpress.com/2019/11/25/tijuana-taco-tours

Michele Parente
