Coffee lovers: The San Diego Caffeine Crawl is this weekend!

The San Diego Caffeine Crawl hits the java scene for its seventh season at more than 30 local businesses serving coffee, tea (includes kombucha), juice, soda and craft chocolate as part of the lineup.
There are 11 routes — from North County spots south to Barrio Logan — for crawlers to choose from over the course of three days. Each route includes a tour guide and five or six organized stops, with each stop offering a fun and informative presentation along with 3- to 6-ounce samples.
Various times and locations Jan. 24-26. $15.50-$34.50 per route. caffeinecrawl.com