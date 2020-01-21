Coffee lovers: The San Diego Caffeine Crawl is this weekend!

The San Diego Caffeine Crawl hits the java scene for its seventh season at more than 30 local businesses serving coffee, tea (includes kombucha), juice, soda and craft chocolate as part of the lineup.

A Caffeine Crawl led by a group called The Lab toured dozens of San Diego spots over the weekend in an effort acquaint coffee lovers with local roasters and coffee shops. Caffeine Crawl participants at Ryan Bros. coffee stand next to bins of roasted coffee that they were encouraged to smell. (John Gastaldo/San Diego Union-Tribune)

There are 11 routes — from North County spots south to Barrio Logan — for crawlers to choose from over the course of three days. Each route includes a tour guide and five or six organized stops, with each stop offering a fun and informative presentation along with 3- to 6-ounce samples.

Various times and locations Jan. 24-26. $15.50-$34.50 per route. caffeinecrawl.com