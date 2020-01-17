Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Slater’s 50/50 reintroduces three bun-free burger bowls

Slater's 50/50 Burger Bowls.
Slater’s 50/50 Burger Bowls.
(Courtesy photo)

Quinoa, seasoned turkey and Angus beef along with mixed greens, fruits and veggies create colorful, healthy, flavorful dishes

By Carolina Gusman
Jan. 17, 2020
6:38 AM
Slater’s 50/50 welcomes a new year and a new decade by reintroducing its fan-favorite Burger Bowls through March 31.

The diet- and resolution-friendly menu offerings include the Power Bowl ($14.99), a quinoa veggie patty over mixed greens with edamame, blueberries, carrots, pumpkin seeds, tomatoes, quinoa, avocado and wildflower-honey vinaigrette; the Turkey Harvest Bowl ($14.99), a seasoned turkey patty over mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, quinoa, sliced green apple, candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette; and the Cheeseburger Bowl ($13.99), a Black Canyon Angus beef patty topped with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and bacon jam over mixed greens with roasted red peppers, charred corn, scallions, crispy friend onions and horseradish aioli.

The full-service restaurant has also relaunched its sweet and spicy cauliflower appetizer. The dish, priced at $8.99, features crispy cauliflower tossed in Asian barbecue sauce, ginger cilantro slaw, scallions and toasted sesame seeds.

Locations: 2750 Dewey Road, Suite 193, San Diego; and 110 Knoll Road, San Marcos. slaters5050.com

Carolina Gusman
Carolina Gusman writes for The San Diego Union-Tribune.
