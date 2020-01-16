Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Eat | Drink

Stick to your New Year’s fitness resolutions at Cafe Gratitude

CG_Cleanse.jpeg
Cafe Gratitude cleanses are 50 percent off throughout January.
(Courtesy photo)
By Carolina Gusman
Jan. 16, 2020
3:28 PM
Share

Cafe Gratitude San Diego has updated its menu to include more options for guests seeking healthy alternatives in the new year.

One of those options is the Ketogenic Bowl, made with marinated oyster mushroom asada, baby bok choy, broccolini, edamame, hemp seed cauliflower rice, avocado and green goddess dressing.

Available year-round is the “I Am Renewed” juice and/or meal plan cleanse. Designed to enliven the body, mind and spirit, both the meal plan and the (raw) juices are gluten-free and include seasonal plant-based ingredients. The cleanses are 50 percent off through January.

1980 Kettner Blvd., San Diego. (619) 736-5077. cafegratitude.com

Eat | Drink RestaurantsHealth | Fitness
Newsletter
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
Carolina Gusman
Follow Us
Carolina Gusman writes for The San Diego Union-Tribune.
More on the Subject
Advertisement