Stick to your New Year’s fitness resolutions at Cafe Gratitude

Cafe Gratitude San Diego has updated its menu to include more options for guests seeking healthy alternatives in the new year.

One of those options is the Ketogenic Bowl, made with marinated oyster mushroom asada, baby bok choy, broccolini, edamame, hemp seed cauliflower rice, avocado and green goddess dressing.

Available year-round is the “I Am Renewed” juice and/or meal plan cleanse. Designed to enliven the body, mind and spirit, both the meal plan and the (raw) juices are gluten-free and include seasonal plant-based ingredients. The cleanses are 50 percent off through January.

1980 Kettner Blvd., San Diego. (619) 736-5077. cafegratitude.com