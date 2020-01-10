Aw shucks, sizzling oysters are having a moment

Hold the mignonette: grilled, charbroiled, roasted and Rockefeller-style are the hottest ways to eat oysters today.

Five new restaurants — Herb & Sea, Rare Society, Louisiana Purchase, International Smoke and Animae — serve these sizzling bivalves in a variety of preparations.

So in honor of National Oysters Rockefeller Day on Friday (random, we know), we suggest ordering some cooked crustaceans at, say, Herb & Sea in Encinitas, where they’re topped with Pernod, kale, lemon, grana padano, breadcrumbs, butter and garlic, and a side of bone marrow.

International Smoke, in Carmel Valley, wood roasts theirs with miso butter and breadcrumbs, while University Heights’ Rare Society fires them up with béchamel, spinach and arugula, fennel, and breadcrumbs.

Slurping allowed.

National Oysters Rockefeller Day

Friday. Various restaurants, including Herb & Sea, 131 West D St., Encinitas. $24.93. (760) 704-8300. herbandsea.com