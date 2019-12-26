Winter cocktails heat up revamped Jamul Casino Loft 94

What do you pair with the hottest cuisine in town? Toasty winter cocktails, of course. The Fireside and Iced Emerald are just two of the new cocktails being mixed up at Jamul Casino’s Loft 94. The recent relaunch of the elevated restaurant and bar introduced a new Asian-themed menu of ramen, pho and yakitori grilled on the patio, as well as a six out-of-the-box beverages. The Fireside, featuring San Diego’s Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey, is served in an applewood-smoked glass and topped with a torched marshmallow and a bacon skewer, while the Iced Emerald is a cool combo of gin, green Chartreuse, Lillet and elderflower. Its matcha cream-covered, vanilla wafer stirrer is everything.

Winter cocktails at Loft 94: Hours, days vary. Jamul Casino, 14145 Campo Road, Jamul. Cocktails $9; dishes $4.95-$19.95. (619) 315-2250. jamulcasinosd.com/restaurant/loft-94