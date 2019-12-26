The 10 best things we ate at San Diego restaurants in 2019

Pam Kragen’s Top 5 Bites

(Courtesy photo)

1. Charred caulilini at Fort Oak, Mission Hills: This broccoli/cauliflower hybrid vegetable is fire-roasted and served with a tangy fermented chile aioli, shallot vinaigrette, crunchy smoked almonds, currants and herbs. It’s the perfect blend of tastes, textures and umami. $15. fortoaksd.com (Kragen)

Coquille (Lily Glass)

2. Coquille at Jeune et Jolie, Carlsbad: A scallops dish to die for. Halved scallops are perfectly cooked and served with sunchokes, abalone mushrooms and a delicate vin jaune sauce. $32. jeune-jolie.com

(Courtesy of Jessica Davis Photography)

3. Gluten-free brown butter waffles, Homestead Solana Beach: Chef Jamie Brawn created this decadent, savory, buttery dish for his sons, who are both gluten-intolerant. Crispy on the outside and feather-light inside, these satisfying waffles are served with whipped walnut butter, raspberry coulis and fresh berries. $12. homesteadsolanabeach.com

(Courtesy photo)

4. Ricotta gnudi at AVANT, Rancho Bernardo Inn: An homage to the inn’s expansive produce garden, Chef Chris Gentile serves this dish in a deep bowl filled with what looks like dirt and edible flowers. Dig below the black truffle-infused “soil” and find the surprise of hand-pressed mushroom gnudi, oxtail, chestnuts and cranberry. $19. ranchobernardoinn.com/dine/avant/

(Courtesy of The Coast Creative)

5. The Classic vegan ramen at The Yasai, Kearny Mesa: Opened in November by Rakiraki Ramen founder Junya Watanabe, The Yasai is the county’s first vegan Japanese restaurant, and its savory, delicious Classic vegan ramen is a guilt-free pleasure. Fried kombucha squash, grilled tofu cutlets, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, wakame seaweed, green onions and garlic chips are served with classic, kale or beet noodles in a surprisingly rich vegan shoyu broth. $14. theyasai.com