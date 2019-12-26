Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Eat | Drink

La Mesa’s Riviera Supper Club gets a refresh — but leaves retro vibe intact

The Riviera Supper Club and Turquoise Room lounge are housed in a mid-century building on University Avenue in La Mesa.
(Courtesy photo)

The grill-your-own steakhouse introduces daily menu specials, happy hour seven days a weeks, Movie Mondays and Live Jazz and Hot Wings Wednesdays

By Michele Parente
Dec. 26, 2019
5:36 PM
Retro doesn’t mean frozen in time. The Riviera Supper Club and Turquoise Room, La Mesa’s 10-year-old, grill-your-own steakhouse and lounge is giving the mid-century style neighborhood spot’s offerings a refresh, while keeping the cool, period vibe. A new daily happy hour features half-priced appetizers and discounts on select drinks, while daily menu specials include fried chicken with Mexican street corn (Tuesdays), bacon-wrapped meatloaf (Wednesdays) and dry-rubbed, slow-cooked St. Louis spareribs (Thursdays). Movie Mondays will screen different films each week and comes with free Porcine Popcorn. Live Jazz and Hot Wings Wednesday hosts musician Jason Hanna, with no cover charge. Just like the old days.

The Riveria Supper Club’s new offerings: Happy hour daily 4-6 p.m. and all night Tuesdays; daily menu specials, $12-$26; Movie Mondays, 6 p.m.; Live Jazz and Hot Wings Wednesdays, 7-10 p.m. 7777 University Ave., La Mesa. (619) 713-6777. rivierasupperclub.com

Michele Parente
