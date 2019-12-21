Gaya Gaya serving up ‘A Filipino Christmas’

Since opening earlier this year, Gaya Gaya has redefined Filipino cuisine with chef Danilo “DJ” Tangalin’s fresh take on traditional Filipino dishes. Chicken and waffles, for example, got the purple treatment with the use of ube, the ubiquitous purple tuber, in his Adobo Chicken and Waffle dish. This holiday season, though, Tangalin doesn’t stray too far from what’s known as traditional when he and his crew serve up “A Filipino Christmas” on Sunday. The dinner, served family style, will open with a cheese plate featuring the popular Edam semi-hard cheese known as queso de bola because of its round shape. The Surf-and-Turf Lumpia, a favorite on Gaya Gaya’s current menu, will be joined by, among other things, pineapple-glazed ham, squid ink pancit, roasted annatto chicken, ube champorado (pictured) and cardamom leche flan. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/gayagaya

Gaya Gaya’s “A Filipino Christmas”: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Gaya Gaya, 7580 Miramar Road, San Diego. $50 per person. gayagayasd.com, or for tickets: bit.ly/gayagaya