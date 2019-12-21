Copyright © 2020, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Eat | Drink

Gaya Gaya serving up ‘A Filipino Christmas’

Champorado, normally a sweet chocolate rice porridge popular in the Philippines, gets a modern makeover in chef Danilo “DJ” Tangalin’s hands with the infusion of ube, a purple yam used in many Filipino dishes. Ube champorado is on the menu for Gaya Gaya’s holiday dinner on Dec. 22, “A Filipino Christmas.”
Chef Danilo “DJ” Tangalin doesn’t stray too far from what’s known as traditional when he and his crew host ‘A Filipino Christmas’ on Sunday

By Michael James Rocha
Dec. 21, 2019
10:03 PM
Since opening earlier this year, Gaya Gaya has redefined Filipino cuisine with chef Danilo “DJ” Tangalin’s fresh take on traditional Filipino dishes. Chicken and waffles, for example, got the purple treatment with the use of ube, the ubiquitous purple tuber, in his Adobo Chicken and Waffle dish. This holiday season, though, Tangalin doesn’t stray too far from what’s known as traditional when he and his crew serve up “A Filipino Christmas” on Sunday. The dinner, served family style, will open with a cheese plate featuring the popular Edam semi-hard cheese known as queso de bola because of its round shape. The Surf-and-Turf Lumpia, a favorite on Gaya Gaya’s current menu, will be joined by, among other things, pineapple-glazed ham, squid ink pancit, roasted annatto chicken, ube champorado (pictured) and cardamom leche flan. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/gayagaya

Gaya Gaya’s “A Filipino Christmas”: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Gaya Gaya, 7580 Miramar Road, San Diego. $50 per person. gayagayasd.com, or for tickets: bit.ly/gayagaya

Michael James Rocha
Michael James Rocha is the arts and entertainment editor. He oversees coverage of pop music, classical music, visual art, theater, dance, things to do and dining both for online and print. Rocha started his career at The San Diego Union-Tribune in December 1997 as a features page designer. He eventually became the features design editor, managing a staff of 15 designers and 17 features sections. Through the years, he has done stints as the front page designer, audience development editor and home decor editor. He previously wrote a monthly column on outdoor living, which focused on outdoor decor. Rocha graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications (with an emphasis on print journalism) from California State University-Fullerton in 1994. He has worked as a reporter, copy editor, city editor and designer for numerous Southern California newspapers, including The Orange County Register, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune and the Ontario Daily Bulletin. He is one of the founding members of the Asian American Journalists Association’s San Diego chapter and served on the national AAJA board for many years. Until 2017, he taught an upper-level magazine journalism course at Point Loma Nazarene University, where he was an adjunct professor. He also loves dogs. 
