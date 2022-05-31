Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Little Italy’s Civico 1845 unveils new vegan menu

Linguine, left, and risotto dishes on Civico 1845's new vegan menu.
(Civico 1845)
By Pam Kragen
Share

Pietro Gallo, executive chef and co-owner of Civico 1845, a Calabrian restaurant in Little Italy, has introduced a new lineup of vegan dishes for its menu.

Civico 1845 was one of the first Italian restaurants in San Diego to offer a separate menu of vegan options. Gallo said he collaborated with Matte Febbraio, one of Italy’s foremost vegan chefs, on the new dishes which utilize new cooking techniques and flavor profiles.

New dishes include Cecina, a vegan omelet made with red lentil flour and vegan cheeses; risotto with broccoli puree, roasted almonds and paprika; linguine al verde, made with spinach pesto and marinated red beets; and zabaglione, a traditional custard-like dessert. 1845 India St., San Diego. civico1845.com

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement