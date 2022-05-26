Greek Chicken hosts giveaway for 35th

Greek Chicken, a family-owned restaurant company launched in El Cajon in 1987, is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month with a gift card giveaway promotion on Instagram. The company is also awarding 35 points to its top 25 customers who order via the Greek Chicken app during in the month of May.

Foti Economou opened the first Greek Chicken location at 955 E. Main St. in El Cajon in 1987. Then, with his son, Gregory, he opened two more San Diego locations in 2004 and 2013 and a fourth in Las Vegas in 2020. Over the years, Greek Chicken officials say the company has sold roughly 4 million pounds of chicken. The chain is known for its grilled chicken, gyros sandwiches and Greek salads. Visit instagram.com/greekchicken.

