Greek Chicken hosts giveaway for 35th

Greek Chicken restaurant in El Cajon.
(Greek Chicken)
By Pam Kragen
Greek Chicken, a family-owned restaurant company launched in El Cajon in 1987, is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month with a gift card giveaway promotion on Instagram. The company is also awarding 35 points to its top 25 customers who order via the Greek Chicken app during in the month of May.

Foti Economou opened the first Greek Chicken location at 955 E. Main St. in El Cajon in 1987. Then, with his son, Gregory, he opened two more San Diego locations in 2004 and 2013 and a fourth in Las Vegas in 2020. Over the years, Greek Chicken officials say the company has sold roughly 4 million pounds of chicken. The chain is known for its grilled chicken, gyros sandwiches and Greek salads. Visit instagram.com/greekchicken.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

