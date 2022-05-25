Fisher’s San Diego to open in Little Italy this summer

Fisher’s Group, an international seafood restaurant company with 31 locations worldwide, will open a San Diego location in August in Little Italy.

Fisher’s San Diego will take over the former Roma Urban Market space at 555 W. Beech St. The 8,700-square-foot venue will include a full-service restaurant and outdoor patio.

Founded in Mexico in 1989, Fisher’s has been expanding its operations into other countries in recent years. Fisher’s San Diego will have an “avant-garde” Mexican seafood style of cuisine with a fresh-caught oyster and seafood bar. For opening updates, visit fishers-sandiego.com.

