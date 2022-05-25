Advertisement
Fisher’s San Diego to open in Little Italy this summer

Fried calamari will be a specialty dish at Fisher's San Diego, which is set to open in August in Little Italy.
(Fisher’s San Diego)
By Pam Kragen
Fisher’s Group, an international seafood restaurant company with 31 locations worldwide, will open a San Diego location in August in Little Italy.

Fisher’s San Diego will take over the former Roma Urban Market space at 555 W. Beech St. The 8,700-square-foot venue will include a full-service restaurant and outdoor patio.

Founded in Mexico in 1989, Fisher’s has been expanding its operations into other countries in recent years. Fisher’s San Diego will have an “avant-garde” Mexican seafood style of cuisine with a fresh-caught oyster and seafood bar. For opening updates, visit fishers-sandiego.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

