Fisher’s San Diego to open in Little Italy this summer
Fisher’s Group, an international seafood restaurant company with 31 locations worldwide, will open a San Diego location in August in Little Italy.
Fisher’s San Diego will take over the former Roma Urban Market space at 555 W. Beech St. The 8,700-square-foot venue will include a full-service restaurant and outdoor patio.
Founded in Mexico in 1989, Fisher’s has been expanding its operations into other countries in recent years. Fisher’s San Diego will have an “avant-garde” Mexican seafood style of cuisine with a fresh-caught oyster and seafood bar. For opening updates, visit fishers-sandiego.com.
Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.
