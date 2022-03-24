The Smoking Gun in Gaslamp launches revamped brunch menu

Looking for a good brunch in the Gaslamp? The Smoking Gun has your back.

Their new brunch menu features items like their Frito Chili-Quiles, made with wagyu beef chili, corn chips, poblano beer cheese, two over-easy eggs, green onions and Cali Wing green chili sauce; the Waffle Breakfast Sandwich, made with a bacon waffle, sausage patties, fried eggs, American cheese and maple butter; the French Toast Sticks, made with vanilla-agave cream cheese, powdered sugar and maple syrup; and the Chicken and Waffles, made with pickle-brined chicken wings fried in waffle batter and topped with maple sriracha and honey chive butter. Wash it all down with brunch cocktails like the Cinnamon Toast Punch or the Manmosa.

Brunch is served every weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Smoking Gun is located at 555 Market St. in the Gaslamp. Visit thesmokinggunsd.com for more information.