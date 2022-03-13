Rise and shine! New brunch menu at Café Gratitude in Little Italy
Café Gratitude , Little Italy’s trendy eatery, has unveiled new plant-based, vegan brunch items to brighten your morning.
Chef Seizan Dreux Ellis has updated the menu with items like “I am Hospitable” Gluten-Free Chick’n Waffles, made with Belgian oat waffles, “chik’n-fried” oyster mushrooms, cashew whipped cream, maple syrup and orange slices; the “Yo Soy Vida” Machaca Mexican Breakfast Hash, made with mushroom carnitas, tofu scramble, tomato, red onion, red pepper, black beans, brown rice salsa rustica and a choice of corn tortillas or nacho chips; and the “I am Graceful” Shiitake Mushroom Tartine, made with sesame levain toast, sundried tomato pesto, roasted tomato confit, almond burrata, brazil nut parmesan, mixed greens, pickled carrots and a lemon thyme vinaigrette.
Brunch is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Café Gratitude is at 1980 Kettner Blvd. in Little Italy. Visit cafegratitude.com for more information.
