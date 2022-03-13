Advertisement
Restaurants

Rise and shine! New brunch menu at Café Gratitude in Little Italy

New brunch items from Cafe Gratitude.
(Talia Dinwiddie/Cafe Gratitude )
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Café Gratitude , Little Italy’s trendy eatery, has unveiled new plant-based, vegan brunch items to brighten your morning.

Chef Seizan Dreux Ellis has updated the menu with items like “I am Hospitable” Gluten-Free Chick’n Waffles, made with Belgian oat waffles, “chik’n-fried” oyster mushrooms, cashew whipped cream, maple syrup and orange slices; the “Yo Soy Vida” Machaca Mexican Breakfast Hash, made with mushroom carnitas, tofu scramble, tomato, red onion, red pepper, black beans, brown rice salsa rustica and a choice of corn tortillas or nacho chips; and the “I am Graceful” Shiitake Mushroom Tartine, made with sesame levain toast, sundried tomato pesto, roasted tomato confit, almond burrata, brazil nut parmesan, mixed greens, pickled carrots and a lemon thyme vinaigrette.

Brunch is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Café Gratitude is at 1980 Kettner Blvd. in Little Italy. Visit cafegratitude.com for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

