Chef Jeff Jackson stepping back at The Lodge after 22 years

Twenty-two years after becoming executive chef at the Lodge at Torrey Pines and a leader in San Diego’s farm-to-table culinary movement, Jeff Jackson is stepping back from the job to assume the newly created role of corporate culinary advisor. Taking Jackson’s place will be Kelli Crosson, who joined the Lodge in 2009 and has been serving as Jackson’s chef de cuisine at the Lodge’s signature restaurant, A.R. Valentien.

“It is a bittersweet combination of immense gratitude for his indelible contributions to The Lodge’s and Evans Hotels’ culinary program and a degree of sadness that we acquiesced to Jeff’s request to take a step back in his responsibilities,” Bill Gross, general manager of The Lodge at Torrey Pines, said in a statement.

In his new role, Jackson will help recruit and mentor culinary workers, be involved with onsite events and assist on culinary efforts at Evans’ other hotel restaurants.

Pam Kragen writes about San Diego County restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.