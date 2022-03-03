The Melt opens in the Gaslamp

The Melt, a San Francisco-based fast-casual restaurant chain known for its Angus-Wagyu blend MeltBurgers, opened its second San Diego County location Feb. 6 in the Gaslamp Quarter. Its first local outlet debuted in 2017 in The Shops at La Jolla Village.

The Melt’s menu features burgers, grilled-cheese sandwiches, mac ‘n’ cheese, soups, salads, milkshakes and more. The new location is in an historic 1920s-era building at 635 Fifth Ave., San Diego. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Visit themelt.com.

Pam Kragen writes about San Diego County restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.