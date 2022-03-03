Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

The Melt opens in the Gaslamp

A MeltBurger from The Melt.
A MeltBurger from The Melt, a burger chain that opened its second San Diego County location in the Gaslamp Quarter on Feb. 6, 2022.
(The Melt)
By Pam Kragen
Share

The Melt, a San Francisco-based fast-casual restaurant chain known for its Angus-Wagyu blend MeltBurgers, opened its second San Diego County location Feb. 6 in the Gaslamp Quarter. Its first local outlet debuted in 2017 in The Shops at La Jolla Village.

The Melt’s menu features burgers, grilled-cheese sandwiches, mac ‘n’ cheese, soups, salads, milkshakes and more. The new location is in an historic 1920s-era building at 635 Fifth Ave., San Diego. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Visit themelt.com.

Pam Kragen writes about San Diego County restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement