Nick Cannon’s ‘eatertainment’ venue leads list of new restaurant openings

Comedian and talk show host Nick Cannon opened his first Wild ‘N Out restaurant and arcade in downtown San Diego
Comedian and talk show host Nick Cannon will open hist first Wild ‘N Out restaurant and arcade in downtown San Diego on Feb. 25.
By Pam Kragen
TV show host Nick Cannon opened the first location of his new “eatertainment” concept, Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out, at 11 a.m. last Friday in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. It’s named after Cannon’s long-running MTV comedy series.

The two-story location at Sixth Avenue and G Street includes a restaurant serving American sports pub fare, a sports-themed arcade and a 40-seat bar. In the evenings it will offer theme nights with DJs, drinks and food specials. The menu features a brunch skillet bar, appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, salads, baby back ribs, fried chicken and more. The drink menu includes oversize 2-gallon “party bucket” drinks for a crowd priced at $99.

To celebrate, Cannon hosted a grand opening party and red carpet event featuring the cast of “Wild ‘N Out” at the restaurant at 701 Sixth Ave., San Diego. Visit wildnoutsportsbarandarcade.com.

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

