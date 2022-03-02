Nick Cannon’s ‘eatertainment’ venue leads list of new restaurant openings

TV show host Nick Cannon opened the first location of his new “eatertainment” concept, Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out, at 11 a.m. last Friday in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. It’s named after Cannon’s long-running MTV comedy series.

The two-story location at Sixth Avenue and G Street includes a restaurant serving American sports pub fare, a sports-themed arcade and a 40-seat bar. In the evenings it will offer theme nights with DJs, drinks and food specials. The menu features a brunch skillet bar, appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, salads, baby back ribs, fried chicken and more. The drink menu includes oversize 2-gallon “party bucket” drinks for a crowd priced at $99.

To celebrate, Cannon hosted a grand opening party and red carpet event featuring the cast of “Wild ‘N Out” at the restaurant at 701 Sixth Ave., San Diego. Visit wildnoutsportsbarandarcade.com.

Pam Kragen writes about San Diego County restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.