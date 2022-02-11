San Diego restaurant openings: Glass Box, Zest Wine Bistro and Cevasco’s

Glass Box, a sleek, aquarium-like sushi and modern Asian restaurant, opened Jan. 21 in the Sky Deck restaurant collective at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center in Del Mar Heights. Chef/owner Ethan Yang said the restaurant’s glass walls reflect his culinary concept.

Dishes on the menu at Glass Box restaurant. (Glass Box)

“We wanted to create a transparent dining experience because we think authenticity and integrity is important, particularly when it comes to the type of food we are serving. The beauty of taste and art are synonymous, and we want to make sure our customers experience both,” he said in a statement.

Yang is a third-generation restaurateur who trained and worked for many years beside his grandmother and his father, Henry Yang, who runs Zen Modern Asian Bistro in Sabre Springs. Yang launched Glass Box so he can make his own mark in the local culinary world. The Glass Box’s ever-changing menu features yakitori, sushi and Asian coastal-inspired small bites. Omakase (chef’s choice) service is available as well. Beyond sushi and sashimi, menu highlights include oysters, rib eye fried rice, miso clams and seafood curry cioppino.

Glass Box is in Sky Deck at 3790 Townsgate Drive, San Diego. Visit glassboxsd.com.

Wine and dishes at newly opened Zest Wine Bistro in Lemon Grove. (NTH Element)

Zest Wine Bistro opens in Lemon Grove

Karina Kravalis, owner of Giardino restaurant in Lemon Grove, opened a sister culinary spot, Zest Wine Bistro, in the building next door on Jan. 20.

“After all these years of owning Giardino, I’ve learned that Lemon Grove and East County love their wine,” Kravalis said in a statement. “There are so many of us who share a passion for good wine and wanted a place to sip and toast. Zest is just that — a social gathering space to come try and learn about wine, and nosh on good food.”

Zest’s menu features a variety of sharable small plates, like a seafood tostado, seared sesame crusted ahi and charcuterie boards. The bistro has its own wine club and it sells wines by the glass and bottle. Kravalis plans afternoon teas on the third Saturday of each month and wine tasting events on the last Sunday of each month.

Zest is at 8129 Broadway in Lemon Grove. Visit zestwinebistro.com.

A dish from Cevasco’s Italian restaurant, opening Feb. 3 in Del Mar. (Cevasco’s)

Cevasco’s opening next week in Del Mar

Christophe Cevasco, chef-owner of the popular Mediterranean restaurant Beeside Balcony in Del Mar Village, opened his second restaurant, Cevasco’s, last week in the same shopping complex.

Paris-raised Cevasco is a third-generation chef of Spanish and Italian heritage, and his new namesake restaurant will honor his Italian roots. The menu will feature paninis, pizzas, pastas, seafood, steaks as well as a full wine and cocktail program. Cevasco’s is at 1201 Camino Del Mar, Suite 1, in Del Mar. Visit cevascos.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.