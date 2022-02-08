Enclave Café debuts breakfast with menu items like Sandy Eggo Sandos and BAE Toast

Located in the Juneshine Hard Kombucha Brewery in Scripps Ranch, Enclave Café is now serving a menu of breakfast favorites like Hot Lava Stacks (paleo waffles, fried eggs and bacon topped with hot honey), BAE Toast (bacon, avocado and egg on house-made sourdough toast), Sandy Eggo Sandos (bacon or chicken sausage, eggs and arugula on choice of a house-made sourdough bagel, sourdough brioche or gluten-free bread), the Breakfast Burrito (meat, vegetarian and vegan options) and more.

The breakfast menu is served in addition to Enclave’s existing lunch and dinner menus, all of which are made using its food-as-medicine ethos.

Enclave is located at 10051 Old Grove Road in Scripps Ranch. A second UTC location is scheduled to open for dine-in services in mid-February. Visit adventuroussuperfood.com for more information.