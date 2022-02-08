Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Enclave Café debuts breakfast with menu items like Sandy Eggo Sandos and BAE Toast

Breakfast Burritos from Enclave Café.
(Lan Thai)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Share

Located in the Juneshine Hard Kombucha Brewery in Scripps Ranch, Enclave Café is now serving a menu of breakfast favorites like Hot Lava Stacks (paleo waffles, fried eggs and bacon topped with hot honey), BAE Toast (bacon, avocado and egg on house-made sourdough toast), Sandy Eggo Sandos (bacon or chicken sausage, eggs and arugula on choice of a house-made sourdough bagel, sourdough brioche or gluten-free bread), the Breakfast Burrito (meat, vegetarian and vegan options) and more.

The breakfast menu is served in addition to Enclave’s existing lunch and dinner menus, all of which are made using its food-as-medicine ethos.

Enclave is located at 10051 Old Grove Road in Scripps Ranch. A second UTC location is scheduled to open for dine-in services in mid-February. Visit adventuroussuperfood.com for more information.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

More on the Subject

Advertisement