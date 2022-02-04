Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas announces new executive chef

Chef Claudette Zepeda and Ananda Bareño at the Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas.
(Kimberly Motos/Kimberly Motos)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Share

Celebrity chef Claudette Zepeda and the Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas have announced the appointment of a new executive chef for the resort.

Ananda Bareño will oversee menus for the entire resort, including VAGA, The Pocket Pool & Bar, Coffee Box, special events catering and in-room dining. Zepeda, who had served as executive chef, will continue her work with the resort as a consultant.

Bareño’s culinary background includes stints at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, the Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and The Kitchen Table in Rancho Santa Fe.

The Alila Marea officially opened in March 2021 and features 130 coastal and garden view rooms and suites, in addition to an oceanfront pool, multiple restaurants, meeting and event spaces and Spa Alila.

Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas is located at 2100 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. Visit alilahotels.com/marea-beach-resort-encinitas for more information.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

More on the Subject

Advertisement