Mendocino Farms rebrands, offers Thai-inspired menu options

Mendocino Farms Sandwich Market , the fast-casual dining spot known for its fresh sandwiches, salads and bowls, has rebranded into simply Mendocino Farms (removing “Sandwich Market” from the name, which allows it to highlight other menu items).

Expect a complete makeover of the brand, including stores and website, but with the same high-quality menu items, plus new Thai-inspired menu items that are available for a limited time. Enjoy the Sweet Heat Crispy Thai Chicken Sandwich, made with air-fried crispy chicken tenders, Thai basil slaw, pickled daikon and carrots, sweet chili sauce, sriracha mayo and fried shallots on a toasted sesame brioche bun; and the Thai Mango Salad, made with roasted chicken breast, ramen noodles, Napa cabbage and kale slaw, sliced mango, honey-roasted almonds, pickled daikon and carrots, scallions, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, lime and fried shallots with Thai almond dressing.

New menu items can be expected every six to eight weeks. Mendocino Farms has five San Diego locations: Carlsbad, Del Mar, downtown San Diego, La Jolla and Mission Valley. Visit mendocinofarms.com for more information.