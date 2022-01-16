Naegi food truck hits the road

Naegi, the Japanese-style karaage fried chicken sandwich business run by Matsu restaurateur William Eick, has relaunched in a food truck.

Besides the chicken sandwiches, which are served on Eick’s own house-baked Hokkaido Bread Co., the Naegi menu features other sandwiches and vegetable and salad side dishes. The food truck is being manned by chef Michael Barnett.

The truck is now serving from 3 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at South O Brewing, 1575 S. Coast Highway, Oceanside. More stops will be added soon. Visit instagram.com/eatnaegi.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.