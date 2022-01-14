Shake Shack opens in Carlsbad

Shake Shack opened its fifth San Diego County location Wednesday in Carlsbad. The new restaurant is in the new The Beacon La Costa shopping center at 7740 El Camino Real, Suite K.

The new location features online ordering via the Shake App, a Shack Track walk-up window for pre-orders and indoor and outdoor seating. Besides Shake Shack’s traditional menu, the location serves several local beers, including Stone Delicious IPA, Cali Creamin’, Alesmith .394 and Modern Times Orderville.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. To order online, visit shakeshack.com/location/carlsbad-ca.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.