Shake Shack opens in Carlsbad

A rendering of the new Shake Shack restaurant at The Beacon center in Carlsbad.
(Shake Shack)
By Pam Kragen
Shake Shack opened its fifth San Diego County location Wednesday in Carlsbad. The new restaurant is in the new The Beacon La Costa shopping center at 7740 El Camino Real, Suite K.

The new location features online ordering via the Shake App, a Shack Track walk-up window for pre-orders and indoor and outdoor seating. Besides Shake Shack’s traditional menu, the location serves several local beers, including Stone Delicious IPA, Cali Creamin’, Alesmith .394 and Modern Times Orderville.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays; and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. To order online, visit shakeshack.com/location/carlsbad-ca.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

