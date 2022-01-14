Callie named one of 10 most beautiful new restaurants in the U.S.

Callie Restaurant, which native San Diego chef Travis Swikard opened last June in the East Village, was named by The Robb Report as one of the 10 most beautiful restaurants that opened in the U.S. in 2021.

Compiled by the luxury media outlet’s restaurant writer Jeremy Repanich, the list celebrated the architecture of 10 new restaurants in the country from New York to Seattle and from Miami to West Hollywood.

Repanich wrote that San Diego’s downtown and East Village communities are a “mixed bag” of ballpark restaurants and noisy tourist-filled bars. Michelin-recognized Callie, by comparison, stands out in the region for its thoughtful and unique design by Los Angeles-based architecture firm Studio Unltd that matched Swikard’s culinary vision of “Mediterranean with a Southern California soul.

“There are splashes of yellow, rich natural woods and a stunning set of beams above the bar that mimic a cresting wave. And a beautiful, large terrazzo table adds a stunning anchor to the private dining room,” he wrote.

Also featured on the top 10 list are Soulmate in West Hollywood; Tomo near Seattle; The Continental in Nashville; March in Houston; Carbone in Miami; Saga in New York City; Bar Blondeau in Brooklyn; Le Bon Nosh in Atlanta; and Harvey House in Madison, Wis.

