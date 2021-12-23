Six restaurants in San Diego earn Gambero Rosso honors

Gambero Rosso, an Italian food and wine rating group and magazine, has honored six San Diego restaurants this month in the categories of Italian fine dining, trattoria-bistro, pizzeria and wine list.

The highest overall ranking went to Cori Trattoria and Pastificio in North Park, which earned the top rating of three gambero (shrimp) in the trattoria-bistro category. Last spring, Gambero Rosso also honored Cori in the “New Opening of the Year” category. Cori was opened in early 2020 by Sicily-raised chef Accursio Lota and his wife, Corrine Goria.

“We are so thrilled to receive this honor,” Lota said, in a statement. “My wife Corinne and I have put our hearts and souls into Cori and this award is a total honor for us. My goal is to always be true to my Italian heritage and Sicilian roots, while emphasizing fresh local ingredients. We want our guests to experience dishes that reflect tradition but also a little bit of the unexpected.”

Other honored local restaurants are Solare, which earned one forchette (forks) of a possible three in the fine dining category; Civico 1845, which earned two gambero in the trattoria category; and Buona Forchetta, which earned one spicchi (slices) of a possible three in the pizzeria category. In the wine list category, both Ambrogio15 and Cucina Urbina earned two bottiglie (bottles) of a possible three. The full list can be found at: gamberorossointernational.com/restaurants/.