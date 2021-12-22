Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

STK Steakhouse serves up holiday specials

The Christmas spread from STK Steakhouse.
(Courtesy of STK Steakhouse)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Share

This Christmas, STK Steakhouse is serving up decadent holiday dining options, including a roasted prime rib special served with confit fingerling potatoes, green beans, port wine shallots and black truffle madera sauce.

Other holiday specials include Wagyu steaks, Dungeness crab, caviar, surf & turf, brunch and more.

The roasted prime rib holiday special is available for dine-in or take-out and is priced at $75 per person, or $139 for two (additional servings are $70 per person). The special is available Friday through Sunday . Other prices vary.

STK is located at 600 F Street in downtown San Diego. Visit stksteakhouse.com/venues/san-diego for more information or to make a reservation.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

More on the Subject

Advertisement