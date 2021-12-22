STK Steakhouse serves up holiday specials

This Christmas, STK Steakhouse is serving up decadent holiday dining options, including a roasted prime rib special served with confit fingerling potatoes, green beans, port wine shallots and black truffle madera sauce.

Other holiday specials include Wagyu steaks, Dungeness crab, caviar, surf & turf, brunch and more.

The roasted prime rib holiday special is available for dine-in or take-out and is priced at $75 per person, or $139 for two (additional servings are $70 per person). The special is available Friday through Sunday . Other prices vary.

STK is located at 600 F Street in downtown San Diego. Visit stksteakhouse.com/venues/san-diego for more information or to make a reservation.