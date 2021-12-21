Michelin-starred restaurant Addison earns new international accolade

Addison restaurant in Carmel Valley, which earned its second Michelin star in September, has earned a new international accolade.

On Nov. 29, Addison moved up 16 places on La Liste’s global ranking system, which uses a variety of barometers to choose the best restaurants in the world.

In 2019, Addison ranked 26th among U.S. restaurants with a score of 90.5. For the 2021 list — no list was published last year due to the pandemic — Addison moved up to No. 10 in the United States, with a score of 94.5.

Since 2019, Addison chef-director William Bradley has transformed the menu from French-inspired to a style he calls California gastronomy.

La Liste, headquartered in France, scores restaurants based on an algorithm that reviews venues based on more than 600 food guides, user-generated review sites and global publications.

Guy Savoy in Paris ranked No. 1 on La Liste this year. Only two of the top 25 restaurants on the 2021 list are in the United States: Le Bernardin in New York at No. 2 and The French Laundry in Yountville at No. 23, which is owned by chef Thomas Keller, Bradley’s longtime mentor. The full list can be found at laliste.com.

One other transformation diners will notice when visiting Addison this winter is a change in its menu. Previously, diners had the option of a five-course tasting menu for $185 or a 10-course option for $275. Now the sole offering is a nine-course prix-fixe menu priced at $295. Addison is at 5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego. Visit addisondelmar.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.