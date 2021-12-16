Diane Powers’ Bazaar del Mundo restaurants serve up holiday favorites

All three Diane Power’s Bazaar del Mundo restaurants — Casa Guadalajara, Casa de Pico and Casa de Bandini — are offering signature dishes to celebrate the season.

Holiday menus vary by restaurant, but each one will offer the Turkey Mole Tamales, a favorite among diners: handmade tamales filled with turkey, raisins, chopped pecans and apples, and topped with a mole sauce and sesame seeds. Other holiday menu items include Green Chile & Cheese Tamales and Pumpkin Flan (Casa Guadalajara) and Enchiladas Navideñas (Casa de Bandini). The holiday menus are available through the new year.

Casa Guadalajara is located at 4105 Taylor St. in Old Town (casaguadalajara.com); Casa de Pico is located at 5550 Grossmont Center Drive in La Mesa (casadepico.com); and Casa de Bandini is located at 1901 Calle Barcelona in Carlsbad (casadebandini.com).