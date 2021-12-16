Advertisement
Restaurants

Diane Powers’ Bazaar del Mundo restaurants serve up holiday favorites

Seasonal menu item, Turkey Mole Tamales, are now available at all Diane Powers' Bazaar Del Mundo restaurants.
(Ted Walton/Bazaar Del Mundo)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
All three Diane Power’s Bazaar del Mundo restaurants — Casa Guadalajara, Casa de Pico and Casa de Bandini — are offering signature dishes to celebrate the season.

Holiday menus vary by restaurant, but each one will offer the Turkey Mole Tamales, a favorite among diners: handmade tamales filled with turkey, raisins, chopped pecans and apples, and topped with a mole sauce and sesame seeds. Other holiday menu items include Green Chile & Cheese Tamales and Pumpkin Flan (Casa Guadalajara) and Enchiladas Navideñas (Casa de Bandini). The holiday menus are available through the new year.

Casa Guadalajara is located at 4105 Taylor St. in Old Town (casaguadalajara.com); Casa de Pico is located at 5550 Grossmont Center Drive in La Mesa (casadepico.com); and Casa de Bandini is located at 1901 Calle Barcelona in Carlsbad (casadebandini.com).

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

