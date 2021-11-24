Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Birria brunch menu? Tuna & lamb barbacoa tacos? These new offerings from local restaurants will make you drool

Sunday brunch items at Herb & Sea in Encinitas.
(Hayley Hill)
By Pam Kragen
Share

Three restaurants — Herb & Sea, Notorious Burgers, and Puesto Mexican Artisan Kitchen and Bar — recently debuted new menus.

Herb & Sea at 131 W. D St. in Encinitas has introduced brunch service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Chef Sara Harris’ East Coast-inspired a la carte menu includes lobster hash, shrimp burrito, biscuit Benedict, cinnamon rolls, crab Louie toast and brioche French toast. Visit herbandsea.com.

Notorious Burgers at 6995 El Camino Real in Carlsbad is making its own birria in-house for a new birria brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. It includes birria tacos, quesadillas, chilaquiles, burritos and more. Birria is a slow-cooked Mexican stew traditionally made with goat meat. At Notorious, the prime ingredient is beef cheeks. Visit notoriousburgers.com.

Puesto Mexican Artisan Kitchen and Bar, the La Jolla-based restaurant chain with nine locations statewide, introduced a new menu Nov. 1. New items include tuna and lamb barbacoa tacos, fiesta guacamole with roasted peppers and tahini, strawberry and passion fruit margaritas and more. Visit eatpuesto.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement