Birria brunch menu? Tuna & lamb barbacoa tacos? These new offerings from local restaurants will make you drool

Three restaurants — Herb & Sea, Notorious Burgers, and Puesto Mexican Artisan Kitchen and Bar — recently debuted new menus.

Herb & Sea at 131 W. D St. in Encinitas has introduced brunch service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Chef Sara Harris’ East Coast-inspired a la carte menu includes lobster hash, shrimp burrito, biscuit Benedict, cinnamon rolls, crab Louie toast and brioche French toast. Visit herbandsea.com.

Notorious Burgers at 6995 El Camino Real in Carlsbad is making its own birria in-house for a new birria brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. It includes birria tacos, quesadillas, chilaquiles, burritos and more. Birria is a slow-cooked Mexican stew traditionally made with goat meat. At Notorious, the prime ingredient is beef cheeks. Visit notoriousburgers.com.

Puesto Mexican Artisan Kitchen and Bar, the La Jolla-based restaurant chain with nine locations statewide, introduced a new menu Nov. 1. New items include tuna and lamb barbacoa tacos, fiesta guacamole with roasted peppers and tahini, strawberry and passion fruit margaritas and more. Visit eatpuesto.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.