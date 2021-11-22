More! Restaurants! Please! Paru Tea Bar and Enclave Café open second locations

Paru Tea Bar, a specialty Asian tea shop that opened its first location two years ago in Point Loma, expanded to La Jolla this week with a new location at 7441 Girard Ave. that opened Monday. The shop, owned by LGBTQ couple Amy Truong and Lani Gobaleza, serves and sells hot, cold and packaged loose leaf teas, matcha and herbal teas from throughout the world, particularly Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, the Philippines and Laos. It also sells tea-related merchandise. Visit paruteabar.com.

A selection of menu items at Enclave Cafe. (Enclave)

Enclave Café, a healthy superfood restaurant headquartered in Scripps Ranch, opened its second location on Nov. 1 at the Westfield UTC shopping center. The new 60-seat location, at 4655 Executive Drive, Suite 100, San Diego, will gradually expand to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Menu specialties include poke bowls, pho, fried chicken and waffles, salads, sandwiches and more. Visit adventuroussuperfood.com.

