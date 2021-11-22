Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

More! Restaurants! Please! Paru Tea Bar and Enclave Café open second locations

Amy Truong, left, and Lani Gobaleza in their new Paru Tea Bar in La Jolla.
Amy Truong, left, and Lani Gobaleza in their new Paru Tea Bar in La Jolla. It opened Monday, Nov. 15.
(Studio Luniste)
By Pam Kragen
Share

Paru Tea Bar, a specialty Asian tea shop that opened its first location two years ago in Point Loma, expanded to La Jolla this week with a new location at 7441 Girard Ave. that opened Monday. The shop, owned by LGBTQ couple Amy Truong and Lani Gobaleza, serves and sells hot, cold and packaged loose leaf teas, matcha and herbal teas from throughout the world, particularly Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, the Philippines and Laos. It also sells tea-related merchandise. Visit paruteabar.com.

A selection of menu items at Enclave Cafe.
(Enclave)

Enclave Café, a healthy superfood restaurant headquartered in Scripps Ranch, opened its second location on Nov. 1 at the Westfield UTC shopping center. The new 60-seat location, at 4655 Executive Drive, Suite 100, San Diego, will gradually expand to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Menu specialties include poke bowls, pho, fried chicken and waffles, salads, sandwiches and more. Visit adventuroussuperfood.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement