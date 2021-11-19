Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

Rare Society steakhouse expands to Solana Beach

The interior of the newly opened Rare Society steakhouse in Solana Beach.
(Kimberly Motos )
By Pam Kragen
Share

Rare Society, a Las Vegas-style neighborhood steakhouse operated by San Diego’s Trust Restaurant Group, opened Nov. 1 in the Cedros Design District of Solana Beach.

The 2,800-square-foot restaurant-bar joins the original Rare Society, which opened in Hillcrest in November 2019. The new location offers the same culinary program developed by TRG owner and chef Brad Wise. The steak menu features premium and dry-aged American beef cuts and Australian wagyu served with house-made sauces, raw and grilled seafood, salads, Parker house rolls with truffle butter, sides and desserts.

Colin Berger’s cocktail program features dry-aged, fat-washed bourbon and garnishes like bacon and” wagyu-bourboned” cherries. Wine director Ben Zuba has created a list of nearly 100 wines from the West Coast, Italy and France.

The restaurant at 330 S. Cedros Ave. has indoor seating for 72, including an 18-seat indoor/outdoor bar, and patio seating for 20. It opens at 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Lunch and happy hour service will be added early next year. Visit raresocietysd.com.

Pam Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement