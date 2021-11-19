Rare Society steakhouse expands to Solana Beach

Rare Society, a Las Vegas-style neighborhood steakhouse operated by San Diego’s Trust Restaurant Group, opened Nov. 1 in the Cedros Design District of Solana Beach.

The 2,800-square-foot restaurant-bar joins the original Rare Society, which opened in Hillcrest in November 2019. The new location offers the same culinary program developed by TRG owner and chef Brad Wise. The steak menu features premium and dry-aged American beef cuts and Australian wagyu served with house-made sauces, raw and grilled seafood, salads, Parker house rolls with truffle butter, sides and desserts.

Colin Berger’s cocktail program features dry-aged, fat-washed bourbon and garnishes like bacon and” wagyu-bourboned” cherries. Wine director Ben Zuba has created a list of nearly 100 wines from the West Coast, Italy and France.

The restaurant at 330 S. Cedros Ave. has indoor seating for 72, including an 18-seat indoor/outdoor bar, and patio seating for 20. It opens at 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Lunch and happy hour service will be added early next year. Visit raresocietysd.com.

