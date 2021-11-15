Puesto debuts new food and drink menus

Adding to its already popular menu, Puesto Mexican Artisan Kitchen and Bar has debuted new food and drink items.

Offerings include two new tacos: the Tuna Taco, made with yellowfin tuna, avocado purée, black chile oil and cucumber, and the Lamb Barbacoa Taco, made with lamb shoulder, little gem lettuce and fresh mint. Also new is the Fiesta Guacamole, made with roasted peppers, tahini and chile oil.

Wash it all down with new drink offerings, including the Strawberry Margarita, Passion Fruit Margarita, Bergamot Sour and That Good Good Cadillac margarita.

The new menu is available at all San Diego Puesto locations: La Jolla, downtown at the Headquarters and Mission Valley. Visit eatpuesto.com for more information.