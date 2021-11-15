Advertisement
Restaurants

Puesto debuts new food and drink menus

The Tuna Taco is a new menu item at Puesto Mexican Artisan Kitchen and Bar.
(Courtesy of Puesto)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Adding to its already popular menu, Puesto Mexican Artisan Kitchen and Bar has debuted new food and drink items.

Offerings include two new tacos: the Tuna Taco, made with yellowfin tuna, avocado purée, black chile oil and cucumber, and the Lamb Barbacoa Taco, made with lamb shoulder, little gem lettuce and fresh mint. Also new is the Fiesta Guacamole, made with roasted peppers, tahini and chile oil.

Wash it all down with new drink offerings, including the Strawberry Margarita, Passion Fruit Margarita, Bergamot Sour and That Good Good Cadillac margarita.

The new menu is available at all San Diego Puesto locations: La Jolla, downtown at the Headquarters and Mission Valley. Visit eatpuesto.com for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

