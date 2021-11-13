Get ready for some lunchtime views at Seneca

CH Projects’ Seneca restaurant at the Intercontinental San Diego hotel has recently announced it will be serving lunch in addition to its lauded dinner menu with dazzling city views.

The new daytime menu includes Carbonara Pizza, made with eggs, guanciale and pecorino cheese; Lumache Alla Bolognese, made with Wagyu beef and pork ragu and parmesan cheese and the Ribeye Tagliata, made with watercress and salsa verde.

The restaurant’s updated hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Seneca is located at the Intercontinental San Diego hotel, 901 Bayfront Court, Level 19 in downtown San Diego. Visit senecatrattoria.com for more information.