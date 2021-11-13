Advertisement
Get ready for some lunchtime views at Seneca

The outdoor dining space at Seneca offers one of the best views of San Diego.
(Courtesy of CH Projects)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
CH Projects’ Seneca restaurant at the Intercontinental San Diego hotel has recently announced it will be serving lunch in addition to its lauded dinner menu with dazzling city views.

The new daytime menu includes Carbonara Pizza, made with eggs, guanciale and pecorino cheese; Lumache Alla Bolognese, made with Wagyu beef and pork ragu and parmesan cheese and the Ribeye Tagliata, made with watercress and salsa verde.

The restaurant’s updated hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Seneca is located at the Intercontinental San Diego hotel, 901 Bayfront Court, Level 19 in downtown San Diego. Visit senecatrattoria.com for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

