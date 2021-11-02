Herb & Sea in Encinitas now serves brunch

Celebrity chef Brian Malarkey’s Herb & Sea has launched brunch service that celebrates the fresh, seafood-forward cuisine the North County restaurant is known for.

Favorites include the Lobster Hash, Lobster Roll, Shrimp Burrito with Old Bay remoulade, Biscuit Benedicts, Tuna Niçoise Salad, Baja Shrimp Cocktail and the Crab Avocado Louis Toast. Brunch cocktails like the Passion, Orange Juice and Guava Mimosa, Herb & Sea Bloody Mary and more will also be offered.

Brunch is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Herb & Sea is located at 131 West D Street in Encinitas. Visit herbandsea.com for more information.