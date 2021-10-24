Your pup needs to try the new dog-friendly menu at Sally’s Fish House & Bar
Good boys and girls can now eat just as good as their human counterparts at Sally’s Fish House & Bar at the Manchester Grand Hyatt hotel.
Offerings for four-legged friends include Surf & T-arf, which includes salmon, grilled chicken, tomato, steamed spinach, peas, potatoes and bacon; Howlin’ Good Chicken, with grilled chicken, potatoes, peas and gravy, and the Frozen Yogurt Paw-psicle, with frozen bananas, peanut butter, Greek yogurt and honey on a pretzel stick.
Sally’s Fish House & Bar is located at the Manchester Grand Hyatt at 1 Market Place in downtown San Diego. Visit sallyssandiego.com for more information.
