Your pup needs to try the new dog-friendly menu at Sally’s Fish House & Bar

(Courtesy of the Manchester Grand Hyatt)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Good boys and girls can now eat just as good as their human counterparts at Sally’s Fish House & Bar at the Manchester Grand Hyatt hotel.

Offerings for four-legged friends include Surf & T-arf, which includes salmon, grilled chicken, tomato, steamed spinach, peas, potatoes and bacon; Howlin’ Good Chicken, with grilled chicken, potatoes, peas and gravy, and the Frozen Yogurt Paw-psicle, with frozen bananas, peanut butter, Greek yogurt and honey on a pretzel stick.

Sally’s Fish House & Bar is located at the Manchester Grand Hyatt at 1 Market Place in downtown San Diego. Visit sallyssandiego.com for more information.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

