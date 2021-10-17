Ranch 45’s new chef has serious chops

Ranch 45, Solana Beach’s full service restaurant and butcher shop, has added a familiar face to its culinary team: Chef Aron Schwartz — husband of Ranch 45 general manager and co-founder Pam Schwartz — has recently joined the staff as kitchen lead for dinner service. He spent the last 15 years as Executive Chef at downtown’s Marriott Marquis hotel. Chef Aron enjoys featuring local, seasonal ingredients and the new fall menu at Ranch 45 will feature dishes like the Grilled Gem Lettuce with cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds and chipotle vinaigrette; the Mushroom Risotto with portobello fries, shaved pecorino cheese and fine herbs; and the Crispy Five-Spice Duck Confit with greens and a turmeric truffle vinaigrette. Ranch 45 is located at 512 Via De La Valle, Suite 102 in Solana Beach. Visit ranch45.com for more information or to make a reservation.