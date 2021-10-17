Advertisement
Ranch 45’s new chef has serious chops

By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Ranch 45, Solana Beach’s full service restaurant and butcher shop, has added a familiar face to its culinary team: Chef Aron Schwartz — husband of Ranch 45 general manager and co-founder Pam Schwartz — has recently joined the staff as kitchen lead for dinner service. He spent the last 15 years as Executive Chef at downtown’s Marriott Marquis hotel. Chef Aron enjoys featuring local, seasonal ingredients and the new fall menu at Ranch 45 will feature dishes like the Grilled Gem Lettuce with cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds and chipotle vinaigrette; the Mushroom Risotto with portobello fries, shaved pecorino cheese and fine herbs; and the Crispy Five-Spice Duck Confit with greens and a turmeric truffle vinaigrette. Ranch 45 is located at 512 Via De La Valle, Suite 102 in Solana Beach. Visit ranch45.com for more information or to make a reservation.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

