Scuderie Italia unveils weekend brunch menu

The focaccia bread with ham and two eggs from Scuderie Italia is part of their new brunch menu.
(Scuderie Italia)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Scuderie Italia continues to provide comfort Italian food with the debut of its new brunch menu.

Items include a polenta sandwich, made with sausage, cheese and served with spinach and arugula salad; baked half potatoes stuffed with mushrooms and cheese and served with steamed spinach; poached eggs and asparagus in parmesan cream; prosciutto filled and rolled with seasoned ricotta cheese and arugula and the focaccia bread served with ham and eggs.

There are also new pizza options and brunch beverages on the menu.

Brunch is available from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Scuderie Italia, 1525 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach. (858) 352-6912; scuderieitalia.com.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

