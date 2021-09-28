Scuderie Italia unveils weekend brunch menu

Scuderie Italia continues to provide comfort Italian food with the debut of its new brunch menu.

Items include a polenta sandwich, made with sausage, cheese and served with spinach and arugula salad; baked half potatoes stuffed with mushrooms and cheese and served with steamed spinach; poached eggs and asparagus in parmesan cream; prosciutto filled and rolled with seasoned ricotta cheese and arugula and the focaccia bread served with ham and eggs.

There are also new pizza options and brunch beverages on the menu.

Brunch is available from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Scuderie Italia, 1525 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach. (858) 352-6912; scuderieitalia.com.