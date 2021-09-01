Burger lovers: You have to check out this new North County eatery
Hamburger Hut, a new quick-service burger outlet from the owners of Valentina, Moto Deli and Corner Pizza, has opened in Leucadia. Located in the former Hapfish Sushi location, it has a large outdoor seating area.
Chef Andrew Halvorson’s classic cheeseburger is a Wagyu beef-blend patty served on King Hawaiian roll with veggies and house “10,000" Island dressing. The menu also features shoestring and loaded fries, fish tacos, a vegan salad and more.
Hamburger Hut is now open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays at 190 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. Visit instagram.com/hamburger_hut.
