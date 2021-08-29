Pure Sushi at Matsuoka on Convoy leads new August restaurant openings
Just about every year, the restlessly creative chef Junya Watanabe comes out with a new twist on his native Japanese cuisine at his restaurant headquarters on Convoy Street.
From 2012 to 2016, he was refining his ramen dishes at RakiRaki Ramen. Then he added a Japanese dessert side shop. In 2019, he opened The Yasai, a vegan sushi concept, on the other side of the building. In 2020, he launched late-night ramen takeout service, which was a big hit in during the pandemic. And last spring he introduced his own branded line of karaage (Japanese-style fried chicken) there.
Watanabe’s latest brand expansion is Pure Sushi at Matsuoka, which is Tokyo-style kaiseki (multicourse meal) service created in partnership with sushi chef Hajime Matsuoka. It debuted on Aug. 9 at the Yasai location on Convoy Street, which is still serving its vegan sushi alongside Matsuoka’s creations. Watanabe said he has long wanted to open an authentic Tokyo-style shop but was waiting until he found the right chef.
“For the last 10 years, since opening RakiRaki, I’ve refreshed the menu every few months. And, while doing so, I imagined opening a sushi restaurant I can be proud of that’s akin to what I enjoy when traveling in Tokyo,” he said in a statement. “The best sushi restaurants are found in unassuming places (like) my little corner of Convoy was always the perfect place for Pure Sushi.”
Pure Sushi at Matsuoko serves a kaiseki menu featuring bento boxes filled with sushi rolls and nigiri made with fish flown in daily from Tokyo’s Toyosu market. One specialty is temari (bon-bon-shaped sushi balls), as well as tempura, grilled fruits, appetizers and matcha ice cream.
Pure Sushi at Matsuoka is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for dinner from 5 to 9:30 p.m. daily at 4646 Convoy St., Suite 101-B, San Diego. Call (858) 240-1511 or visit matsuokasushi.com/menu/.
Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
PACIFIC magazine delivers the latest restaurant and bar openings, festivals and top concerts, every Tuesday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Pacific San Diego.