Del Lusso Napoletana Pizzeria gives back with free pizzas, home-delivered meals

Carlsbad restaurateur Walter Wong’s mission to help laid-off restaurant and support essential workers during the early days of the pandemic last year has mushroomed into a yearlong giving campaign that has provided more than 400 free dinners since March 2020.

Wong is the owner and chef at Del Lusso Napoletana Pizzeria in Carlsbad, which he opened just a month before the pandemic hit last year. Initially he used his social media accounts to offer free pizzas to unemployed and essential workers. That expanded to offering free home-delivered meals to shut-ins who couldn’t risk leaving their homes before the vaccine arrived, and then to seniors and single moms and dads.

More recently, he has worked with community blogger Barb Miltenberger of Barb Around the Town to target North County families and individuals in need to offer gift cards for meals. Wong said he has no plan to end the program because community outreach is key to his restaurant’s success. Del Lusso is at 6021 Innovation Way, Suite 120, Carlsbad. Visit dellussopizza.com.

