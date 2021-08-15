Advertisement
Del Lusso Napoletana Pizzeria gives back with free pizzas, home-delivered meals

By Pam Kragen
Carlsbad restaurateur Walter Wong’s mission to help laid-off restaurant and support essential workers during the early days of the pandemic last year has mushroomed into a yearlong giving campaign that has provided more than 400 free dinners since March 2020.

Wong is the owner and chef at Del Lusso Napoletana Pizzeria in Carlsbad, which he opened just a month before the pandemic hit last year. Initially he used his social media accounts to offer free pizzas to unemployed and essential workers. That expanded to offering free home-delivered meals to shut-ins who couldn’t risk leaving their homes before the vaccine arrived, and then to seniors and single moms and dads.

More recently, he has worked with community blogger Barb Miltenberger of Barb Around the Town to target North County families and individuals in need to offer gift cards for meals. Wong said he has no plan to end the program because community outreach is key to his restaurant’s success. Del Lusso is at 6021 Innovation Way, Suite 120, Carlsbad. Visit dellussopizza.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

