Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Restaurants

New fast food options at Daphne’s, Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Daphne's restaurants are serving two new summer salads through Oct. 4.
(Daphne’s)
By Pam Kragen
Share

Two California quick-service restaurant chains introduced new menu items at all locations statewide last month.

  • San Diego’s Rubio’s Coastal Grill is now offering cauliflower rice as a rice substitute. Rubio’s cauli rice is made with rice-cut cauliflower cooked with cilantro, lime juice, lemongrass and salt. Visit rubios.com.
  • Meanwhile, Northern California-based Daphne’s is serving two new summer salads through Oct. 4. The strawberry salad includes grilled chicken, candied walnuts, feta cheese and vinaigrette dressing. The salmon kale-quinoa salad includes lemon tahini dressing, tomato, cucumber and red cabbage. Both are served with warm pita and tzatziki sauce. Visit daphnes.biz.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

RestaurantsEat | Drink
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement