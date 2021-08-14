New fast food options at Daphne’s, Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Two California quick-service restaurant chains introduced new menu items at all locations statewide last month.

San Diego’s Rubio’s Coastal Grill is now offering cauliflower rice as a rice substitute. Rubio’s cauli rice is made with rice-cut cauliflower cooked with cilantro, lime juice, lemongrass and salt. Visit rubios.com.



Meanwhile, Northern California-based Daphne's is serving two new summer salads through Oct. 4. The strawberry salad includes grilled chicken, candied walnuts, feta cheese and vinaigrette dressing. The salmon kale-quinoa salad includes lemon tahini dressing, tomato, cucumber and red cabbage. Both are served with warm pita and tzatziki sauce. Visit daphnes.biz.



Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.