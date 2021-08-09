Avant Restaurant at Rancho Bernardo Inn introduces tasting menu

Avant Restaurant at the Rancho Bernardo Inn has recently introduced a $135 tasting menu as an option on its a la carte menu.

Executive chef Christopher Gentile said his long-term goal is to transition to a tasting menu-only restaurant, which was how it operated from time time in its former life as the El Bizcocho restaurant.

Avant is at 17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive, San Diego. Visit ranchobernardoinn.com/dine/avant.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.