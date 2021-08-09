Advertisement
Restaurants

Avant Restaurant at Rancho Bernardo Inn introduces tasting menu

A duck dish from Avant Restaurant's new $135 tasting menu.
A dish from Avant Restaurant’s new $135 tasting menu includes 21-day dry-aged duck, fermented plum, rhubarb confit and duck demi croquette.
(Christopher Gentile)
By Pam Kragen
Avant Restaurant at the Rancho Bernardo Inn has recently introduced a $135 tasting menu as an option on its a la carte menu.

Executive chef Christopher Gentile said his long-term goal is to transition to a tasting menu-only restaurant, which was how it operated from time time in its former life as the El Bizcocho restaurant.

Avant is at 17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive, San Diego. Visit ranchobernardoinn.com/dine/avant.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

