Nicolosi’s in San Marcos expands to Gaslamp Quarter

Nicolosi’s, the Italian restaurant in San Carlos that has been operated by the same family since 1958, opened its second location on Aug. 4 in the Gaslamp Quarter.

The new 4,000-square-foot Nicolosi’s location takes over the former de’Medici’s restaurant space at 815 Fifth Ave. in San Diego. To celebrate the opening, owners Ron and Barb Burner have introduced a new menu at both locations that features all the popular old dishes and house marinara sauce, but with new vegan and gluten-free options. Visit nicolosis.com.

