Nicolosi’s in San Marcos expands to Gaslamp Quarter

Nicolosi's restaurant in San Carlos has opened a second location this month in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego.
(Nicolosi’s)
By Pam Kragen
Nicolosi’s, the Italian restaurant in San Carlos that has been operated by the same family since 1958, opened its second location on Aug. 4 in the Gaslamp Quarter.

The new 4,000-square-foot Nicolosi’s location takes over the former de’Medici’s restaurant space at 815 Fifth Ave. in San Diego. To celebrate the opening, owners Ron and Barb Burner have introduced a new menu at both locations that features all the popular old dishes and house marinara sauce, but with new vegan and gluten-free options. Visit nicolosis.com.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

